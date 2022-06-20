Marondera police summon CCC activists over destruction of their homes in Nyatsime 

Spread This News

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

POLICE in Marondera are reported to have summoned four Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists after their homes were burnt in Nyatsime last week by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

According to the main opposition party, the four, Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche and Felix Biri have been summoned by Marondera police’s Law and Order division.

“CCC champions Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche and Felix Biri have been summoned to attend at Law and Order Marondera. Their homes were burnt by Zanu PF thugs following the memorial prayer service for Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF,” the party said in a statement.

There were running battles in Nyatsime last week pitting Zanu PF supporters and youths from the CCC after the body of Ali, a CCC activist was found in a disused water well in the area.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was the main speaker at the memorial service.

Ali’s suspected killer Pias Jamba was brought to court last week and remanded in custody.