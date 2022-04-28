Marondera woman in court for ZW$2 million fraud

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A suspected fraudster, Derjury Doro, on Wednesday appeared before a Harare magistrate answering to ZW$2 million fraud charges.

Doro (46) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded her in custody to this Thursday for bail consideration.

The complainant is Matsimba Technologies, represented by Cynthia Chitehwe.

The court heard that on April 1 2022, Chitehwe, who is employed by Matsimba Technologies, was referred to Doro, who was said to be a commodity broker.

Chitehwe wanted to restock grocery items for the company’s Harare based grocery shop.

Doro told Chitehwe that she was able to supply grocery and stationery items.

According to court papers, Chitewe gave Doro two CBZ and ZB Bank Cards and directed her to draw an amount of ZW$1 008 100 so that she can purchase the grocery items and stationery.

It is alleged that Doro further instructed Chitewe to transfer ZW$1 450 000 into a supplied Gain Cash & Carry Wholesale Bank Account.

Doro then promised that she was going to supply the groceries on April 2 2022, but never did.

From that day, Chitewe tried to contact Doro so that she could explain why she did not deliver the goods, but she allegedly started giving excuses.

Chitewe reported the matter, leading to Doro’s arrest.