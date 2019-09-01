Marowa new album has song dedicated to late husband

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GOSPEL songbird, Pastor Olinda Marowa has penned an emotional track for her late manager and husband, Ziwenga included in her newly released album, Yahweh.

The track titled, ‘Jesus Wipes Tears’ is a dedication to Marowa’s husband, Micheal who passed away in 2017.

At the time of his death, the couple had opened a church in its Gweru home town.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the songstress said music had helped her find healing after she suffered the loss of a spouse two years ago.

“Jesus Wipes Tears is a dedication that I did to my late husband, Micheal Ziwenga,” she said.

“Dealing with the loss of my husband was not easy but I never stopped doing music. It helped me heal. The same year that he died I went on to pursue my music career.

“Last year I even travelled to the United Kingdom for a tour that I was part of. So I never stopped in the music industry. I kept on going.

“I had my fans, family and God for support.

“Music soothes the soul. There is a message you can get from music. I have always loved music so much to an extent that I listen to it all the time before I sleep,” she said.

Marowa, who is popularly known for her hit song ‘Ndinouya baba’, has four albums to her name.

Her fifth album ‘Yahweh’ launched at the 7 Arts Theatre, Avondale in Harare on Friday has 11 tracks.

Multi-award winning South African gospel singer, Deborah Fraser graced the album launch and the only collaboration on the new album.

Gospel luminaries Mathias Mhere, Kudzi Nyakudya, Bethan Pasinowako, Rumbidzai Zvirikuzhe, Gospel Joe attended the launch.