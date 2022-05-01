Married man ties explosives to own head and dies in blast at shop front; Police say he killed himself after being jilted by a lover

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MARRIED man from Silobela tied explosives to his head before blowing himself up after being chased away by his girlfriend on Friday.

The incident occurred at Mahari business centre in Lower Gweru.

Isaac Shumba (31) of Kwayikwayi Village under Chief Malisa, was reportedly angered by his 24-year-old girlfriend’s demands and decided to end his life.

He is said to have wielded a knife at witnesses who tried to calm him down while tying explosives to his head before igniting the fuse.

Midlands acting police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“Police in Silobela are investigating the a case of sudden death, where a 31-year old male adult died after he blew off his head with explosives for being jilted,” Mukwende said.

“It is said Shumba visited his girlfriend who is aged 24 years at the same business centre where it is alleged his girlfriend told him to go back to his family. This did not go down well with him, and a misunderstanding arose between the two,” said Mukwende.

“It is then alleged that the now deceased Shumba ran amok, wielding a knife and threatening to kill anyone who came close, while fastening explosives on his head.

“He ignited the fuse of the explosives, which blew his head off, whilst standing at the veranda of the shop. He died on the spot and a report was made to the police who attended the scene.”

The body was ferried to Silobela Hospital mortuary for postmortem while investigations are in still progress.