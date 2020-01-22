Marry bail condition variation hearing set for Wednesday

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court judge, Pisirai Kwenda has postponed the case in which the state is demanding amendments to bail conditions prescribed on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry early this month.

The case was set to be heard Tuesday but it was postponed after Marry’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa made a request to file a written response to the state’s application.

The State wants Marry to surrender into court custody as part of her bail conditions all her three valid Zimbabwean passports reportedly issued to her and to reside at a location different from her matrimonial Borrowdale home she shared with her husband.

“The case was brought before High Court judge Pisirai Kwenda today (Tuesday) but it was postponed to tomorrow (Wednesday) because we want to file a written response,” Mtetwa told NewZimbabwe.com.

Marry was granted $50 000 bail by the same judge on January 6 this year after spending Christmas and New Year holidays in remand prison.

She was arrested on December 14 and stands accused of attempted murder on her ailing VP husband, money laundering, fraud and externalisation charges.

As part of her bail conditions, Marry was also ordered to surrender title deeds to a Highlands home offered by her father Keni Mubaiwa as surety.

Marry was also ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport, report to the police once a fortnight on Fridays, not to interfere with witnesses and to reside at the same given address which is her matrimonial home, Number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale.

The state argues that Chiwenga resides at the same address so there will be risk of interference if Marry goes back to the same house.

Marry also surrendered one diplomatic passport as a bail condition set by the High Court.

But the state has been informed there is a second diplomatic passport, expiring on December 11 this year, and an ordinary passport expiring on February 21, 2022.

The prosecution wants all three passports in the custody of the court until the trial is over.

Through his lawyers, Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga argued that the prosecution was not aware of the issue when bail was argued.