Marry Chiwenga Appears In Court Wearing Jewellery

By Mary Taruvinga

JAILED Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts Monday for routine remand wearing a fancy black dress, expensive jewellery and with both hands wrapped in bandages.

Marry, who is facing charges of attempting to murder her husband and fraud, was also looking better than when she first appeared in court earlier this month.

She was at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts for her routine remand and walked boldly into the court from the holding cells and looked much stronger.

This is contrary to concerns from her family that her health had deteriorated.

Even her face was glowing and she appeared not frail than she was when she was picked by the Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials on allegations of trying to kill her husband while he was battling for his life at a private hospital in South Africa.

She was not dressed in prison garb and had a pink chiffon snugged around her shoulders and a new Mohawk hairstyle.

Marry appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate, Christen Mberewere who remanded her in custody to January 14 awaiting trial.

However, Marry will appear before the High Court this Tuesday for her bail hearing. Her bail application has been postponed twice at the High Court.

She denies all charges being levelled against her describing the charges as “baseless and hilarious”.