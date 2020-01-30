Marry Chiwenga Faces Fresh Arrest For Assaulting Maid

Staff Reporter

MARRY Mubaiwa, estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been reported to the police on charges of assaulting a family maid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale, Harare Tuesday.

According to the police, there was an altercation between Marry and the maid, Delight Munyoro over the custody of the couple’s children.

Munyoro is reported to have gone to the school to pick up the children, but clashed with Marry who also wanted to have access to the minor children.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter was reported at Borrowdale Police Station.

“I confirm that the police have received a report made by one Delight Munyoro (36) to the effect that Marry Mubaiwa has assaulted her,” said Nyathi.

“The incident is said to have occurred at Hellenic School at around 12.05pm. We have instituted investigations into the matter and so far no arrests have been made. We are yet to locate the accused person.”

Last year, Marry was arrested and remanded in custody after her husband had reported her to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for money laundering, externalisation and fraud.

She also faces charges of attempting to murder Chiwenga when the Vice President was receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in South Africa. She was granted bail early this month.

Last week, Marry was awarded custody of the children at the High Court, but Chiwenga filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court against the ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Christopher Dube-Banda ordered Chiwenga not to abuse his position as Vice President and barred him from interfering with Marry’s access to the couple’s Borrowdale Brooke matrimonial home.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga has filed an urgent chamber application at the Supreme Court to have his appeal in the custody case treated with urgency.

“It is apparent from the applicant’s founding affidavit, the papers filed in the High Court, the judgment of the High Court and the notice of appeal that the appeal concerns the immediate and urgent welfare of minor children, the administration of State protected properties and the security of a sitting Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“The matters to which the appeal relate are in my opinion, of such an urgent nature that the application must be heard on an urgent basis for the determination of whether or not the appeal ought to be heard on an urgent basis,” reads the certificate of urgency.