Marry Chiwenga remanded in custody for attempting to kill VP Chiwenga

By Court Reporter

Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been remanded in custody to 30 December after she appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges for attempting to kill her ailing husband.

She was arrested last Saturday facing US$1 million fraud charges before she was slapped with attempted murder charges this morning.

The complainant in the matter is VP Chiwenga.

“On 22 June 2019, the complainant was airlifted to South Africa for emergency medical attention. However, upon arrival, the accused forced the complainant to stay at Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria. On 23 June, accused kept on denying complainant access to medical treatment and the security team had to force their way to take the complainant to Netcare Hospital,” the charge sheet reads.

Marry (nee Mubaiwa) is also accused of unlawfully removing a medical Intra Venous Giving Set and Central Catheter inserted on VP Chiwenga forcing him to bleed “profusely”.

