Marry Chiwenga Says Ready To Stand Trial

By Mary Taruvinga

MARRY Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has demanded that the State should furnish her with a trial date when she next reports for her routine remand.

Marry was at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts for her routine remand Tuesday.

She was arrested last month on charges of attempting to kill her husband in South Africa where he was being treated at a private hospital and fraud. She is denying all the charges

However, when Marry appeared in court Tuesday, she told the court the State should furnish her with a trial date on her next routine remand or if it failed, would apply for removal on remand.

She is expected back in court 14 February.