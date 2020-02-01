Marry Chiwenga Sent Back To Prison For Assaulting Maid

By Costa Nkomo

MARRY Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

was Saturday remanded in custody by a Harare Magistrate after she was denied bail on fresh charges of assaulting a family maid last week.

Marry is facing charges of assaulting a family maid, Delight Munyoro who had accompanied the feuding couple’s minor children to Hellenic School in Borrowdale, Harare last Tuesday.

Denying her bail, the magistrate said Marry had a “propensity to commit crimes of violence”.

In December last year, Marry was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers on charges of attempting to murder her husband while he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in South Africa and spend three weeks in remand prison.

She was also charged with externalisation, money laundering and fraud before being granted bail last month.

On her release from remand prison, Marry found herself locked out of the couple’s matrimonial home in Borrowdale Brooke, could not have access to the their minor children, vehicles and personal belongings.

She had to seek refuge at her mother’s home before her arrest. Marry was forced to approach the High Court to seek redress and Chiwenga was ordered to allow her to return to the couple’s home and have access to the children.

However, Chiwenga appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court and the matter will be heard this week.