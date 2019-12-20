Marry Chiwenga to Spend Christmas in Jail as Bail Hearing is Postponed

By Mary Taruvinga

VICE PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry will spend the Christmas holidays behind bars after the High Court postponed her bail hearing to December 27.

She is facing charges of attempting to kill her husband while he was seeking on treatment at a private hospital in South Africa in July this year, money laundering and externalisation.

High Court Judge, Webster Chinamhora pushed the case to next week after the State indicated that it was still waiting for a record of proceedings from the Harare Magistrates’ Court where Marry appeared for initial remand.

She was remanded in custody last Monday by Deputy Chief Magistrate Christian Mberewere. She is denying the charges.

Marry is being represented by Nyambirai and Mtetwa Legal Practitioners.