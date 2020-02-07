Marry Granted $1 500 Bail

By Mary Taruvinga

MARRY Chiwenga, the embattled wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was Friday freed on $1 500 bail by High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere.

She landed back in the dock last week after she allegedly slapped her children’s nanny Delight Munyoro at Hellenic Primary School where the maid was picking up the three minors.

She was denied bail and remanded in custody.

Justice Ndewere ruled that Magistrate Bianca Makwande had erred in relying on mere common assault allegations as proven facts.

She also ruled that Marry had no previous convictions and her freedom cannot be sacrificed based on allegations.

“No evidence was led by the State or placed before the court neither was there any previous convictions presented,” the judge said.

“The State only relied on allegations which she denied. An accused who has not admitted to the allegations is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” ruled Ndebele before she freed her.

Marry will continue staying at her parents’ home as part of bail conditions. She was also ordered not to interfere with Munyoro and another witness Batsirayi Furukiya.

She is also on bail on other charges of attempting to murder the VP, money laundering and externalisation.