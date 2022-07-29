Marry Mubaiwa challenges court’s jurisdiction in attempted murder case; Wants case heard in South Africa

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

THE trial in which Vice President (VP) Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa is being charged with attempted murder failed to take off Friday after she challenged the court’s jurisdiction.

Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill the former Army General when he was seriously ill at a South African hospital back in 2019.

Through her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa refused to have her court heard by a local magistrate considering that the alleged incident purportedly took place in Pretoria.

“It is clear that the alleged crime did not happen in Zimbabwe so this court has no jurisdiction to hear a matter which happened in South Africa.

“The law says any person charged with any crime should be tried within the given region or province. I am sure that the State cannot dispute that Pretoria is not within our region,” said Mtetwa.

However, the State argued that the alleged crime affected a top Zimbabwe official who is the current Vice President of Zimbabwe, hence the local courts have power to deal with the matter.

Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka postponed to next Friday for ruling.

Allegations are that, from June 22, 2019 to July 8, 2019 at Sheraton hotel in Pretoria, South Africa as well as at NetCare Hospital, Pretoria East, South Africa, Mubaiwa allegedly tried to cause the death of Chiwenga.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa refused to take her ex-husband to hospital in time for purposes of emergency medical attention.

After he was eventually admitted to the hospital, Mubaiwa allegedly removed Chiwenga’s life support instruments, which are the medical intravenous giving set and central venous catheter.

George Manokore is representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).