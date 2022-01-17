Marry Mubaiwa Collapses At Court Again

Marry Mubaiwa collapses at the Harare Magistrates Court

By Staff Reporter

Marry Mubaiwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife collapsed when she arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday.

The former model is on trial for using forged documents in a bid to upgrade her marriage with Chiwenga.

Chiwenga last year gave his testimony against Mubaiwa in a closed court.

The state is left with two more witnesses before it closes it’s case.

On Monday prosecutors Tendai Shonhayi, Tafara Chirambira and Michael Reza intended to tender a statement by a deceased witness Michael Louzidis but Mtetwa challenged that.

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube will deliver his ruling this afternoon.