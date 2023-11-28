Marry Mubaiwa Murder Trial: VP Chiwenga to testify against ex-wife on December 7

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga is expected to take the witness stand and testify against his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa who is accused of attempting to kill him at a hospital in South Africa.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said Chiwenga is the next witness after his doctor, former deputy health minister, John Mangwiro concluded his testimony.

Chiwenga accuses Mubaiwa of trying to kill him when he was critically ill and undergoing treatment at Netcare Hospital in Pretoria back in 2019.

Mangwiro on Monday said Mubaiwa forcibly removed the central line tube that was attached to Chiwenga’s chest to supply food and medicine to his body.

He added that the medical team became suspicious when Chiwenga’s health would deteriorate each time his then-wife visited him in the hospital.

To this end, they were planning to install surveillance cameras in his room.

“The accused did exhibit some suspicious behaviour. I did report it to the security personnel at times,” he said.

“The accused was a powerful woman and suspicion of someone’s wife isn’t something you can just say out loud.

“She would decide what happens in that room. We ended up requesting cameras because we were suspicious. The accused would show her love or whatever and say she wanted to be alone with her husband. I had no power to stop her from staying.”

Mangwiro also testified that although he knew about Chiwenga’s nurse Warren Sibanda’s alleged interference with the Vice President’s medical treatment, he had not acted on it.

“I definitely would have wanted to get concrete evidence from the footage.

The trial will continue on December 7.