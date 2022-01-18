Marry Mubaiwa’s Forgery Trial Ends

Marry Mubaiwa (centre) leaving the Harare Magistrates' Courts Tuesday at the end of her forgery trial

By Mary Taruvinga

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa will soon know her fate after the state Tuesday closed its case in a matter she is accused of fraud.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have forged the VP’s signature on a marriage certificate in a bid to upgrade their customary union.

The former model is also facing separate charges of attempted murder, money laundering, and assault. The trials are yet to kick off.

The state Tuesday closed its case after calling 11 witnesses including Chiwenga.

Chiwenga’s testimony was heard on camera and remains unknown. However, the majority of the witnesses exonerated the former model.

No witness confirmed Mubaiwa signed the certificate and the marriage officer, Munamato Mutevedzi said he cancelled it after failing to solemnise the couple’s wedding.

“The wedding never took place,” he told the court.

On Tuesday, the state had intended to submit a statement by a deceased witness, a jeweller who made the rings for the planned wedding, Michael Louizidis, but the request was turned down by the presiding magistrate.

“I believe had he been alive, he would have been called, could have been subjected to cross-examination. He is now deceased and cannot be cross-examined,” the magistrate said.

“The court is of the view that accepting the statement would prejudice the witness. The main purpose of cross-examination is to measure the credibility of a witness… In view of this, the application of the state ought to fail. The application by the state be and is hereby dismissed.”

Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa said her client would apply for discharge.

She said they wanted to file a written submission.

“We kindly request the court up to Friday to submit our written application and the state be given the equal number of days to respond.”