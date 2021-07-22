Marry Savages ‘Evil’ VP Chiwenga

Afflicted Marry Chiwenga has described her estranged husband as one with an evil eye

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has come under severe criticism from his estranged wife, Marry, who described him as an evil man who is causing her untold suffering and denying her access to her children.

In a series of Twitter posts Wednesday, Marry emotionally poured her heart out on her afflictions, which include a serious illness and multiple court cases.

Marry, who turned 40 Thursday, is facing charges of attempting to murder Chiwenga, assaulting her former maid and fraud and money laundering charges.

She has been in and out of the court for the last two years.

On top of that she says she has not been allowed to see her three children for close to two years now.

“I am going to be 4ty (40 years) tomorrow and just wishing and wanting and waiting for my children Tendai, Christian and Michael to be with me,” Marry posted on her twitter handle.

“What kind of a father denies his children which he claims to love the right to be with their mother and vice-versa. Where is God when you need him?” “I didn’t marry the material wealth, I married the wealth that was in his heart, the gentle touch of his hand, the knowledge of God, his understanding of what my heart wanted, he understood the person that I was, the me that I am today, focused, forgiving and forward-thinking.”

“As I turn 40 tomorrow, I thank God for the life that he has thrown at me, the weight I have had to carry, the humiliation that I suffered at the hands of my other half, the baseless accusations and the weight of his instructions and authority. Evil eye,” she posted.

Marry lost the custody of her three minor children after Chiwenga successfully appealed against an earlier judgement, arguing Marry was incapable of taking care of the children because she was “mentally ill and in need of urgent psychiatric treatment”.

She faces lengthy maximum sentences if convicted of the four charges.

Court papers says that she attempted murder charge arises from when she accompanied her husband who had been airlifted to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention and she allegedly refused to let him be admitted to hospital for 24 hours until security personnel insisted.

She then allegedly visited her husband in hospital, dismissed his security staff, and when alone with him allegedly removed the intravenous giving set and the central venous catheter.

She is accused of taking away the daily allowances of her aides on foreign trips, of how vehicles won by models in the Miss Zimbabwe pageant were registered in her name, and how she handled funds in Musha Mukadzi Zimbabwe Armed Forces Foundation (MZAFF).

Fraud attracts a maximum penalty of 35 years in jail, while one can be jailed up to 25 years for money laundering.