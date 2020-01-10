Marry sues VP Chiwenga for ‘abducting’ couple’s minor children

By Costa Nkomo

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa has taken her controversial husband to court accusing the retired military boss of abducting the couple’s minor children while she was languishing in remand prison.

In her urgent chamber application she filed in the High Court Thursday through her lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, the embattled former model claims she arrived at the family’s Borrowdale home soon after her release this month to find she was being barred from accessing her matrimonial premises.

She was in the company of family members and her legal team who witnessed her being blocked from entering the house.

“The applicant has not been given her three minor children,” reads part of the affidavit accompanying the court application.

“As a mother in an unregistered customary law union, the Applicant is the sole guardian and custodian of all children born in the union between the parties.

“Upon separation by whatever cause, she is entitled by operation of law to have the children delivered to her. This has not been done. The youngest of the children is five years old and needs the care and attention of the Applicant.

“The children had exclusively lived with the Applicant for a period of more than four months preceding their unlawful removal from her custody.”

Marry has also been barred from her business premises in Domboshava with some of her property from the Orchid Gardens having been taken away by a “military vehicle”.

Marry gave Chiwenga 24 hours to respond to the application, failure to which the matter will be set down for hearing at the High Court without further notice given to the retired General.

The VP’s young wife faces charges of attempting to kill her husband who was battling for life in a South African hospital sometime last year.

She also faces externalisation, money laundering and fraud, charges she all denies.

Her fresh troubles are seen in some quarters as an attempt to punish her by the VP following a messy fallout between the one time most powerful soldier and herself.