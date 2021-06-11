Marshall Munetsi Gives Back, Donates Kits To Rural School

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marshall Munetsi continues to show his generous side after donating football kits to Kadyamadare Primary School located in his home village at Chikwaka in Mashonaland East.

The France-based Zimbabwe international midfielder is back in the country on his off-season break after a solid season with French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Despite being on holiday, the Mabvuku-born footballer has been taking some time to engage in some charity activities through his foundation which he established last year.

After initially visiting Kadyamadare School last week, Munetsi on Thursday returned to the school to donate football kits and soccer balls, sourced through his Marshall Munetsi Foundation.

“From my last week’s visit to Kadyamadare Primary School (Chikwaka), my rural home, we had a discussion with the school authorities, and they spelled out their need for soccer uniforms and soccer balls,” Munetsi told his followers on social media Friday.

“Yesterday, we donated two sets of uniforms and eight soccer balls. Thank you to Sagewood Inc, a Marshall Munetsi Foundation partner for sponsoring the uniforms and balls,” said Munetsi.

The gifted midfielder, who has a big heart, has been making a difference in the community via his Marshall Munetsi Foundation.

The foundation pays school fees for underprivileged children at Mabvuku and Donnybrook Primary schools.

He also donated food hampers to some vulnerable members of the community at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.