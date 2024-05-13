Marshall Munetsi scores fourth goal for Reims this season 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Warriors’ midfielder Marshall Munetsi was on target on Friday evening as his side Stade Reims played a 1-1 draw against Stade Brestois in a French League 1 match.

Munetsi scored for his side in the 25th-minute to give his team an early lead, which was key in an away fixture.

Friday’s was the 27-year-old midfielder’s fourth goal of the season, his third in 2024.

The home side, however, responded in first half additional time through Lillian Brassier to give the match a 1-1 draw halftime scoreline.

Coming into the second half Munetsi did not stay on the pitch for too long as his coach substituted him in the 68th-minute to bring in Amir Richallison.

Despite all the changes made by both coaches in the second half, none of the sides managed to find the back of the net hence the match ended in a 1-all stalemate.

The draw left Munetsi’s Reims on position 10 on the log with 41 points while Brestois moved to third position with 58 points.