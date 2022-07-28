Martin Dinha shot self, attempting to scare off robbers 

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chairperson and Zanu PF acolyte, Martin Dinha, is nursing injuries after he reportedly shot himself on the thigh fighting off armed robbers who attacked him Tuesday night.

The accident occurred in Greendale around 10 pm.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating an attempted robbery case that took place in Greendale and investigations are in progress. More details will be released in due course,” said Nyathi.

Reports say Dinha was driving when he noticed he was being followed by another car. He was coming from Cresta Lodge at around 10pm.

It is alleged that upon reaching an intersection, another car blocked his vehicle. The car trailing behind also blocked him from behind.

One of the suspects produced an AK47 rifle while the other was armed with a machete.

Dinha was reported to have fired a warning shot and the suspects’ AK47 jammed and the two advanced and attacked him.

He then shot himself on the thigh during the skirmish, and the suspects ran away.

The suspects are yet to be apprehended.