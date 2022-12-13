Maruwa named new Dynamos head coach 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants, Dynamos, have confirmed the appointment of former Black Rhinos mentor Herbert Maruwa as their new head coach following the departure of Tonderai Ndiraya.

Ndiraya parted ways with Dynamos following the expiry of his contract last month.

And he has now been replaced by Maruwa, who left Black Rhinos in July this year on allegations of encouraging the use of juju amongst his players.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of a new technical team for the 2023 Season,” Dynamos said in a statement on Tuesday, without revealing the length of his contract.

“The club has, with immediate effect, appointed Mr Herbert Maruwa as Head Coach of the senior team.

“His assistants will be announced in due course.”

Maruwa’s appointment as head coach marks his return to DeMbare where he previously worked as a development coach.

He was also part of Callisto Pasuwa’s Dynamos backroom staff when the Harare giants won four successive Premier Soccer League titles.

Maruwa has also coached in Swaziland with Mbabane Highlanders after a short stint at the Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015.

He will be under pressure to restore the club to their glory days when they used to be a dominant force on the domestic premiership.

Dynamos have in recent years played second fiddle to Zvishavane giants FC Platinum, who have won the last four successive league titles.