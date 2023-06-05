Maruwa not off the hook as Serbian coach eyes Dynamos job

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Hebert Maruwa might have ended his side’s five match winless run during his team’s 3-0 win against ZPC Kariba, but his future remains uncertain with former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Kosta Papic being linked with his job.

Maruwa was reportedly on the verge of being sacked after his team failed to win their last five matches prior to Sunday’s encounter at the National Sports Stadium.

The embattled coach has been handed a two-match ultimatum and must win the next match against Black Rhinos.

While Maruwa’s future remains uncertain, DeMbare are being linked with a move for the well-travelled Serbian, who has previously coached in South Africa.

Papic has coached various teams on the continent, with no less than six in South Africa including Chippa United, Black Leopards, Polokwane City, Royal Eagles and Maritzburg United.

According to South African football website FARPost, Papic is the only foreign coach that is in line for the job, should the Dynamos hierarchy part ways with Maruwa.

Dynamos last won a league title in 2014 then under the tutelage of Callisto Pasuwa, who is now coaching in Malawi.

Since Pasuwa’s era, they have changed coach after coach in search for the right candidate.

The current coach has presided over 12 games where the team picked 18 points, with four wins, six draws and two defeats.

They are sixth on the log standings, heading into their next assignment against Black Rhinos.