Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 Football Tourney Postponed  

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has shelved his plans to host a junior football tournament in Bulawayo due to the recent blanket suspension of all sporting activities.

The suspension is part of efforts to contain new Covid-19 infections.

The inaugural edition of the Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 football tournament was scheduled for this weekend at White City and Luveve stadiums in Bulawayo.

But in a statement released by the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Tuesday, the tournament has now been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date.

“The Foundation would like to advise the general public that the tournament that was originally slated for 19 and 20 June has been postponed to a later date. This is in compliance with a statement issued by the Vice-President (Constantino Chiwenga),” reads part of the statement.

The Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba said they support the government’s efforts to curb the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“We support all efforts that go a long way in curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 and in that light, we have put on hold plans for the tournament.

“All systems that had been put in place will stay on hold, up to a time when it’s safe to hold the tournament. We would love to thank everyone who had been assisting and or cooperating in making the event successful. Stay home, Mask Up and Stay Safe all the time,” said Nakamba.

The Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 football had initially been given the greenlight from the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), but the clearance has since been withdrawn following the announcement by the government of the new measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The tournament was expected to feature about 400 players drawn from some of the leading junior football teams such as Highlanders, Dynamos, Njube Spurs, Hwange Dynamo, Albun Academy, Bulawayo City, Ajax Hot Spurs, and Chicken Inn.

Nakamba, who is in the country for his off-season break, was expected to grace the tournament.