Mary Mubaiwa wishes Chiwenga and new wife ‘all the happiness in the world’; ex-model talks of suicide, says destitute, depressed and desperate to see her children

This week, Mubaiwa told the Sunday Times by phone that her health was deteriorating and she was in great pain.

“I am not well at all and I feel that if I had gone out of the country to seek better treatment I would be better, but the court refused to give me my passport as part of bail conditions,” she said.

Since her first arrest in 2019, Mubaiwa said, she has not been able to see her children and has spiralled into depression.

“Especially not seeing my children is very painful to me. Sometimes I start having thoughts of committing suicide — and don’t be surprised [if I do]. I have not spoken to my kids and I have not seen them since 2019,” she said.

“In a couple of days, it will be my daughter and my son’s birthdays. I have not spoken to them even over the phone.

“My lawyers have written to [Chiwenga’s] lawyers many times for me to get access to my children but that has not helped.”

Contacted for comment, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said: “My brother, I don’t intrude in people’s homes.”

Chiwenga’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Mubaiwa said: “Our children have nothing to do with what is happening between us … These are young children. I always ask myself what he says to them about me. These are kids who need their mother.”

Mubaiwa insists she is innocent. “I spent nights and days crying, asking God: ‘Why did you let this happen to me?’ Everything I am accused of, I didn’t do it.”

“Right now, I am so sick. I am having challenges with my legs that are swollen and so painful and the doctors told me after the amputation of my right arm that my body has too much fluid.”

Mubaiwa said she is penniless. “I stay at my parents’ home because I have nothing. I don’t have a house and even a car, so I am under my parents’ care. I have a well-equipped clinic which I had built from my personal funds in Domboshava [outside Harare] but I was blocked from accessing it.”

Asked if she had appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for help, she said she didn’t want to involve him in a personal matter.

Chiwenga, meanwhile, has moved on, tying the knot with army Col Miniyothabo Baloyi, 46, in June.

In a statement, cabinet secretary Misheck Sibanda said Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, wished the couple “a lifelong partnership full of love and affection”.

Asked how she felt about Chiwenga’s remarriage, she said: “I wish them all the happiness in the world.”