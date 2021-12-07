Mash East Tops GBV Offenders List

Spread This News

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MASHONALAND East province has the highest number of male inmates jailed for ender-based violence (GBV) in 2021 this year, according to figures availed by the Zimbabwe Prison Correctional Services (ZPCS) Monday.

The province had 445 male inmates jailed for GBV this year. Manicaland province has the coolest men, with just 25 men in prison for the crime.

Mashonaland West province came in second with 364 men jailed for GBV, followed by Bulawayo Province with 350.

Mashonaland Central has 231, Masvingo 177, Mildlands 94, Harare 72, Matabeleland South 70, and Matabeleland North has 55 GBV inmates.

This brings the total number of men jailed for GBV countrywide to 1 834.

And it looks like the problem in Mashonaland East knows no gender bounds as it again had the highest number of female GBV inmates of all provinces, with 11.

This time, the accolade for cool women goes to Matabeleland North province which has just one woman languishing in prison for GBV.

Mashonaland West comes second with eight female GBV offenders, followed by the Midlands, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home province, which has seven of them and Bulawayo which has six.

Masvingo province has three while Harare, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central provinces have four female GBV jailbirds each.

In total, 49 women are serving prison terms for the crime.

Information from ZPCS shows that in 2020, Mashonaland West province was leading with 522 male inmates and Manicaland province had 43, being the lowest among the country’s 10 provinces.

Bulawayo metropolitan was sitting at number two with a total of 460 male inmates followed by the current number one Mashonaland East province sitting at the 3rd position with a total number of 301.

Masvingo had 179, Midlands (96), Matabeleland South (72), Harare metropolitan (68), Matabeleland North (58), and Manicaland had 43.