Mash Holdings Gets Green Light For Bluff Hill Housing Project

By Alois Vinga

PROPERTY firm Mashonaland Holdings Limited (MHL) has completed the construction of a housing model in Bluff Hill, Harare and work on the main project had resumed.

In a recent update, MHL managing director, Gibson Mapfidza said all relevant permits for the intended upmarket housing project are now in place with construction having already commenced this month.

“The development of the Bluff Hill cluster housing project is ongoing with the construction of a model house having commenced in February 2021. All the necessary approvals and development permits are now in place,” he said.

The site is located in the Westgate area, close to the shopping mall, and is a kilometre away from the US Embassy.

Pitched on land area measuring 22 658 square metres, the stand will be subdivided into 25 fully serviced residential stands for construction of single storey three bed-roomed cluster houses.

Each house will be built on a 500 square metres stand.

The complex will be fully serviced with tarred roads, municipal water supply, one prolific borehole.

Accommodation consists of a veranda, combined lounge and dining room, fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom, a second bathroom, passageway and a single carport. The project will be implemented in phases.

Mapfidza added MHL will continue to pursue other projects in Lot C Galway also in Harare where there is the mixed-use subdivision layout now at an advanced stage for final submission and approval.

Another project at 9 Natal Office Park is undergoing value engineering to ensure the project’s viability.

Mapfidza added there was also finalisation of the designs and reconfiguration of Charter House at the corner of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue in Harare’s central business district. The start of this project is dependent on the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.