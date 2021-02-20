Mash West Gets 11 192 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka receives Covid-19 vaccines at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital on Friday ahead of vaccination roll-out which begins Monday in all the province's seven districts

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MASHONALAND West provincial affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka Friday led the receipt of 11 192 Covid-19 doses on behalf of the province to kick-start the vaccination process.

“We have been waiting for the vaccine. On Monday, it’s all systems go as the process of vaccinations begins,” said the minister, a happy survivor of the pandemic.

“For us to get to Vision 2030 (a wishful government target by which time economy will be upper-middle class), we should get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“So, it’s actually something we are happy and excited about because it means the death toll is going down.

“It wasn’t pleasing to be hearing issues of Covid-19 and the death toll in Mashonaland West province.”

She emphasised that the inoculation exercise will reach all citizens who needed vaccination during the voluntary process.

“From this 11 192 (doses) more will be coming, so we will get to a point where all citizens will get vaccinations. And as you heard, government said it’s voluntary, you’re not being forced.

“It’s up to you to decide what you and your family want to do…so the minute you hear it’s on the black market and it’s being sold it is not the Covid-19.”

By Friday, Midlands province had received its share of 13 800 doses while Matebeleland South got 11 000.