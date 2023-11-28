Mash West hosts inaugural Investments Promotion Conference to lure private investors 

Marian Chombo addresses journalists at her offices in Chinhoyi

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

GOVERNMENT agencies, financial institutions and private investors will converge this Friday for an investment conference in Kadoma to lure injection of money into development projects in Mashonaland West province.

The province, which boasts of vast mineral deposits and favourable climatic conditions for agricultural projects, has committed to offer a raft of incentives aimed at improving the investment climate for both domestic and foreign investors.

The inaugural event will be hosted by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo at Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre under the theme; “Unlocking and unpacking investment opportunities towards achievement of Vision 2030 through domestic and foreign arrangements.”

Addressing journalists in Chinhoyi on Monday ahead of the Indaba, Chombo said investors should tap into the abundant investment opportunities in the province, including sectors such as agriculture, mining and tourism.

“This is a first of its kind investment conference in the province at which we expect captains of industry and commerce, government officials, successful and potential investors to network with other who-is-who from Zimbabwe and abroad.

“The aim of the conference is to create a vibrant ecosystem for investment and also for entrepreneurs to collaborate. The major objectives are to showcase the investment opportunities in and around Mashonaland West,” said Chombo.

She added that the Indaba will highlight the diverse range of investment offerings across various sectors, which include mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, infrastructure development and small to medium enterprises (SME) development.

“Participants will get insights and explore potential investment, and they will get knowledge exchange and networking and collaboration.”

She said the expected outcomes of the highly-anticipated event included partnership deals and joint ventures that will have tangible economic impacts on the provincial gross domestic product (GDP).

“The conference aims to foster collaborations between investors, business persons and government entities. Through panel discussions, participants can explore potential partnerships, joint ventures and investment agreements,” added the minister.

Among keynote presenters at the conference is ZimTrade technocrat, Kudzai Magwenzi, who will unpack the prevailing macroeconomic environment and feasibility of investments.

The dynamic one-day conference is expected to draw participants from Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), financial institutions, municipalities, town boards and rural district councils (RDCs), among other key stakeholders.

Also invited are representatives from Kavango East Region of Namibia, among other diaspora investors, some of whom will follow proceedings virtually.

Among exciting programming at the event, thriving entrepreneurs will share their success stories with a diverse audience.

Douglas Chiwiro, director of economic affairs in the Minister’s office, emphasised that the conference provides a unique platform to gain strategic knowledge about Mashonaland West’s investment opportunities, strengthen valuable business networks, share and test entrepreneurial ideas, including smart energy options such as solar.

According to projections by the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStats), Mashonaland West is ranked third out of the 10 provinces with its GDP to date standing at US$2,7 billion, at a growth rate of 4%. It reportedly contributes at least 12,3% to the national GDP.

The province is agro-based and produces at least 50% of the entire national grain and 30% of Zimbabwe’s tobacco. It boasts a vibrant mining sector producing platinum, gold, gemstones and chrome, among other minerals.