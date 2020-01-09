Mashurugwi gang-rape, kill 80-year-old Chegutu granny, relative (16)

By Costa Nkomo

ROBBERS pounced on a Chegutu family, gang-raping an 80-year-old woman and her 16-year-old relative they both killed Tuesday night.

The gang, suspected to be part of the notorious machete wielding criminals commonly referred to as Mashurugwi, also attacked and seriously injured three minor members of the family.

Police confirmed the attack on Gogo Antonio and the family.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of murder in which two victims, a woman aged 80 and a girl aged 16 were raped and brutally killed while three others who include minors were seriously injured by unknown suspects.

“The suspects attacked the homestead during the night using iron bars, knives and wooden logs which were later recovered at the scene. No arrests were made.”

According to the police, the suspects stormed the victims’ homestead at Ameva Farm during the night and committed the crime.

Police appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

The incident happened just as villagers in the country’s mining areas and nearby towns are living in fear of marauding machete wielding gangs commonly referred to as Mashurugwi.

The gangs are involved in fights among themselves while also attacking and robbing innocent villagers in incidents which often result in death or serious injury.

Last week, a police officer was killed by the machete gang in Kadoma.

The junior police officer had been deployed together with his colleagues to guard a Battlefields mine during a gold rush.

Parliament has since announced it was carrying out an inquiry into the acts with the state increasingly under pressure to deal with the atrocities.