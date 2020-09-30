‘Mashurugwi’ lord minister cannot speak against violence – MDC

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance says State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube’s links to a violent vigilante group in his Kwekwe backyard placed him in an awkward position when he starts making utterances of an intended violent overthrow of government by the main opposition.

The party on Tuesday vehemently dismissed claims by Ncube it was smuggling guns to violently dethrone President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ncube on Monday claimed the country’s security services were aware of an underground operation code-named “Light House” which was being orchestrated by the opposition party to destabilise the country.

He also alleged the Nelson Chamisa led opposition was harbouring dangerous, trained bandits preparing to launch raids to dislodge Mnangagwa’s under-siege administration.

But MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, Ncube’s utterances were signs of an administration in panic mode and groping for excuses to launch a crackdown on dissent.

“Those utterances are unfounded and misdirected. MDC Alliance has nothing to do with anything that brings suffering to the ordinary. Why guns, what for?” he said.

“If there is smuggling happening, where, by who? This is desperation of the highest order. Let them confront the crisis in Zimbabwe and not blame the people’s party.

“It shows that they are clueless and they don’t have anything to offer to the people,” he said.

Hlatywayo added, “MDC Alliance and its members are in fact victims of state engineered and sponsored violence.

“Owen Ncube is popularly known as Mudha in the Midlands areas where he is allegedly a leader of Alshabab and Mashurugwi terror groups that terrorise the people.

“We have nothing to do with guns, but we have all to do with the ballot.

“We have nothing to do with a bullet but all to do with ballpoint pen. We are a People’s Party. Let them fight their own factional wars in their decaying party and desist from dragging in MDC Alliance. They have failed to destroy the people’s struggle, they hired the rebels to destroy our party but the plan failed.”

Mashurugwi is a derisive term to refer to violent gangs linked to machete murders, robberies, assaults and rape in the country’s gold mining communities.