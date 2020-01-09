Mashurugwi storm Gweru church, rob congregants

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FIVE machete wielding gang members Tuesday invaded and robbed congregants at Gweru ZAOGA church in the city’s Mkoba suburb.

The incident, according to police, happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police Midlands provincial spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said law enforcement agents have since launched a manhunt for the criminals.

“Members of the public should report suspicious characters to the police as soon as they notice something unusual immediately,” Goko said.

“The machete gangsters forced the worshippers to lie down and moved around searching valuables from church members stealing three cell phones and cash amounting to ZW$1500 and US$20.”

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday arrested 14 machete gang members at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe Mashonaland central province.

The so-called “Mashurugwi”, have been terrorising gold panners and innocent civilians in the country’s mining towns and other mineral rich districts.

Police said 11 sharp machete, 423 explosives, four rolls of copper wire and nine hammer mills were recovered the during the arrest.

Police Officer Commanding Support Unit, Assistant Commissioner Bazile Dube told NewZimbabwe.com they have declared war against the machete wielding gangs for killings innocent people.

“As police Support Unit, we are deployed fully across the country to curb this menace, and may I make it very clear at this stage that as support unit, we will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that these thugs, blood thirsty criminals who have taken it upon themselves to terrorise members of the public with these machetes are brought to book,” he said.

“I want to give a stern warning to would-be criminals out there that as Support Unit, we will bring them to book and justice.

“So, as it stands right now, we are deployed in all the areas where this problem is found and police officers will deal with all the situation without fear or favour.”