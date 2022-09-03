Masisi officially opens Agric Show: Calls for business networks between Zim and Botswana

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

BOTSWANA President Mokgweetsi Masisi has commended the collaboration and the bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and his country urging the people to build long lasting business networks.

The Botswana leader, who is in the country for a two day visit, was addressing business stakeholders, exhibitors and government officials as he officially opened the 112th edition of Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) in Harare, Friday.

Masisi appreciated the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and his country in the agricultural sector, a collaboration which he said had cemented and solidified relations between the two nations.

He urged Zimbabweans to build long lasting business networks saying it was high time for an industrial revolution which encompassed a digitised production value chain.

“It is exactly six months and eight days ago, in Victoria Falls here in Zimbabwe, our two countries solidified and formalised collaboration in the agricultural sector by signing a MoU in the area of Agricultural Development and Security,” said Masisi.

“Not withstanding, Botswana and Zimbabwe have long lasting bonds of friendship and collaboration, dating back to to time immemorial.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations following the attainment of independence by Zimbabwe in 1980, we have seen our cooperation, at the bilateral, regional continental and, indeed, at the international level, grow in leaps and bounds, in multitude of areas,” Masisi said.

Referring to the business of the day, Masisi said, ”I would like to take this opportunity to urge all participants to utilise this opportunity to build long lasting business networks and to fully adopt identified trade and investment opportunities.

“Exhibitors should use the event for interrogating the different information communication technologies that are being showcased during the agricultural show.”

For example, one of the country’s largest fixed telecommunication companies, TelOne launched a crop monitoring system (application) for farmers on Thursday that would see farmers countrywide increasing their security and yield among other things.

Said Masisi, “You will agree with that it is high time that operations and interactions at all levels of the production chain are digitised.

“I note that when the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) gathered steam, leaping to the 4IR is not an option but an absolute imperative.

“The importance of digitising agriculture and improving general productivity capacity cannot be over-emphasized.”

He urged the government to adopt climate resilient technologies for crops and livestock.

Among other issues, Masisi commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his efforts in fighting cattle rustling along the Zimbabwe -Botswana border, which has threatened social harmony in the affected communities.

Also, he mentioned that Botswana and Zimbabwe recently engaged in talks for cooperation in strategic grain reserves and possibilities of Zimbabwe exporting grain to Botswana.

This year’s ZAS is running under the theme, “Unequalled Business Opportunities, Accessibility, Accountability, Abundance.”