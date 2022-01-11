Mass Exodus As 88 Judicial Service Commission Officers Resign Over Poor Salaries

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been hit by a massive staff exodus with a total of 88 workers deserting the organisation last year.

Opening the 2022 legal year at the Bulawayo High Court Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza added 18 magistrates also left the commission last year.

“In view of the economic environment that is prevailing in the country at the moment, workers in the public sector, including members of the judiciary services continue to experience financial hardships due to low remuneration levels,” she said.

“The JSC witnessed a high staff turnover in the year under review because of salaries. During the year under review, the JSC lost a total of 88 members of staff through resignations of whom 18 were magistrates. Human capital is the most important resource in the success of any organisation,” said Justice Gwaunza.

The Deputy Chief Justice implored the government to remunerate its workers adequately.

“It is, therefore, important that the government should constantly review the salaries of the workers so that they remain relevant to the prevailing economic situation.

“To stem the high turnover of professionally competent and skilled employees, an employer, whether public or private must ensure that it has in place attractive conditions of service,” she said.

Justice Gwaunza also lamented inadequate funding from the Treasury. Because of the poor funding, Justice Gwaunza said the commission was at times forced to rely on funding from donors.

“The JSC experienced the challenge of inadequate funding. Time and again, a range of the activities that are carried out by the judiciary from the day-to-day administration of the courts to the construction and upgrading of infrastructure were hindered by the challenge of inadequate funding,” she said.

“In certain instances, the judiciary has had to cut down operations or rely on support from development partners.”

The event was attended by several senior government officials, including the Bulawayo Provincial Minister Judith Ncube, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni, town clerk Christopher Dube and service chiefs.