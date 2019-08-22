Masuku boost for Highlanders as they face Harare City

By Mbekezeli Ncube

HIGHLANDERS technical manager, Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu believes the return of skilful midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku will stimulate his squad ahead of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The former FC Platinum middleman missed a blockbuster match against Caps United last Sunday for his suspension after he received three yellow cards prior to the game.

“Nqo (Masuku) is back from suspension. Him being available will give us a very big boost in terms of stability in the middle of the park where we came a little bit short in Harare,” Mpofu said.

”I think for us, it is a very big boost and we are ready for Harare City,” he added.

Bosso have never lost at home under Lulu and the former Chicken Inn assistant coach said the team will strive to continue with the momentum.

”We really want to make Barbourfields a fortress. We want to make things difficult for any team that visits us. We do not want to lose at home as much as we do not want to get a point at home,” he added.

Since the beginning of the current premiership race, Harare City have five wins, four draws as well as 10 losses in the 19 games they have played.

The Harare City Council funded club will play their first match under new coach, former Caps United and the Zimbabwe National team legendary midfielder, Lloyd Chitembwe who left the Green Machine for City earlier this week.

“I know Harare City have not been playing well considering that they are in the relegation zone, but they have got a new man on the job and obviously they really want to give their best,” Mpofu said.