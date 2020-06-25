Masvingo begins disinfecting colleges used as quarantine centres ahead of reopening

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

THE Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce has begun disinfecting tertiary institutions used as quarantine centres as government prepares for the reopening of colleges next month.

Zimbabwean universities and colleges are set to open on 18 July.

Masvingo province used major colleges as some of its quarantine centres for returning citizens, who had fled Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions in foreign countries, mainly South Africa and Botswana.

Rogers Irimayi, the provincial information officer, said institutions of higher learning were being disinfected soon after discharging all returning citizens who have been tested and informed of their results.

Masvingo resident Minister Ezra Chadzamira launched the programme at Masvingo Teachers College.

“Masvingo Teacher’s College quarantine centres discharged all returnees who had received their test results and the institution was disinfected.

“The province now remains with Masvingo Polytechnic College which still has 71 inmates, Alford Training Centre with 44 returnees and Rupangwana which has 2.

“No more returnees are quarantined at Bikita,” Irimayi said.

The taskforce is using funds from resources donated by local companies as part of efforts towards the fight against the pandemic.

Masvingo province is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases with 53 confirmed cases since the virus was first reported in the country March this year.

Meanwhile, two returnees who once escaped from Rupangwana isolation centre were apprehended and have been returned to the facility.