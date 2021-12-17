Masvingo City Fathers, Residents Smoke Peace Pipe 

Council officials and residents' representatives during the launch of the service delivery charter

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

THE CITY of Masvingo and its residents have reached a consensus and successfully launched a service delivery charter aimed at improving relations between the two parties.

The Masvingo City Council, Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) with support from the Local Governance Trust teamed up to come up with the charter which is expected to help boost service delivery standards and help shape stakeholder expectations.

The charter comes at a time when the local authority is striving to improve its services especially water supply and refuse collection which has been erratic.

Speaking at the launch, deputy mayor Wellington Mahwende said they had consulted widely and the charter would act as a benchmark for quality service delivery.

“The charter was launched after a robust and inclusive participatory process. It will act as a yardstick for measuring the performance of the council in its service delivery mandate,” he said.

“This is a contract between council, residents and other stakeholders which spells out the services offered by council in its various functional departments.”

MURRA programmes manager Rumbidzai Magurupira added the charter was a union between the two parties which can achieve the desired results if implemented well.

“For us, this is like a marriage and we voluntarily entered in this relationship. It is our hope that the charter will positively impact service delivery in our city if it is implemented in the right manner,” she said.

The City of Masvingo is currently implementing the Water Augmentation Phase Two and the Mucheke Trunk Sewer project in an effort to improve water supply and sewer reticulation in the ancient city.

Of late the city has been experiencing water challenges due to the emergence of sprawling suburbs.

The local authority is pumping 30 megalitres a day and is expecting to increase its capacity to 60 megalitres after completion of the Water Augmentation Phase Two.