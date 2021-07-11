Masvingo Council Losing Thousands As Bus Operators Desert Terminus

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

MASVINGO City Council is losing the battle to revive the Old Mucheke bus terminus as operators are defying the local authority’s directive for buses to use the rank for picking and dropping passengers.

Council officials told NewZimbabwe.com that the defiance by bus operators had resulted in the local authority losing out potential daily revenue as buses continue to pick up passengers at undesignated points in the city centre.

On the other hand, informal traders who were allocated market stalls at the terminus are also crying foul as they are paying monthly rentals when there is limited business activity as buses shun the pick-up point.

“We tried to engage the bus operators who ply intercity routes for their buses to use the Mucheke bus rank which is the main terminus in Masvingo city, and it has fallen on deaf ears, a local council official said.

“Council had pegged a minimum of a US$1 for an hour to allow passengers to board buses in a controlled environment and the terminus has a potential of accommodating more than 50 buses plying different routes within that hour.

“The rank has the potential to be a cash cow for the local authority, but we seem to be losing the battle.”

However, a local government expert in the city, Nicholas Maudze advised the local authority to demolish the bus rank and instead work on formalising the illegal ranks that are popular with bus operators.

“Masvingo City Council must not waste residents’ funds concentrating on useless projects like forcing the continued opening of the Old Mucheke bus terminus as the only rank in the city,” he said.

“Rather they focus must be on opening bays at Croco Motors for Harare and Bulawayo routes, Exor for Beitbridge, Chiredzi and South Africa buses, Metro Peach for Mutare, and Jerera routes and start collecting revenue.

“These areas are convenient to travellers thus must be utilised than forcing people to use a rank with a poor geographical location. The City Fathers are lacking vision leading to loss of public funds due to poor decision making.”

Contacted for comment, Masvingo mayor Collin Maboke said his council had engaged various bus operators to utilise the Mucheke rank before the ban on intercity travel, but their call had fallen on deaf ears.

The government last month suspended intercity buses from operating to curb the current spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths.