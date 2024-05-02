New Zimbabwe.com

Masvingo-Harare road accident: Police releases names of 5 remaining victims

2nd May 2024
By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the remaining five victims of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on April 26, 2024, at the 52-kilometre peg along the highway.

Sixteen people were killed in the crash, while 28 others were injured when a commuter omnibus with 44 passengers on board collided head-on with a haulage truck near Beatrice.

Last week, the police released the names of 11 of the victims after their bodies were positively identified by their relatives.

In a statement issued this Thursday, ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the remaining 5 victims were identified by their next of kin. They are:

* Tafadzwa Godgiven Nyandoro (6 months), a male infant of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

* Edson Banga (49), a male adult of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

* Kudzai Lista Banga (28), a female adult of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

* Takunda Katiyo (22), a male adult of Old Tafara, Harare.

* Dylance Benjamin Masondo (11), a male juvenile of Zinyengere, Epworth, Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be cautious on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.

