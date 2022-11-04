Masvingo launches 2022 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni l Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO Mayor, Collen Maboke Wednesday officially launched the 2022 Christmas Cheer fund at Town House, where he called upon the business community to partner the local authority for a charity cause.

Maboke pleaded with business owners and other stakeholders to donate towards the fund which aims to support the less privileged across the city.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at Civic Centre Hall, Mayor Maboke said the corporate world should generously donate towards the Cheer Fund.

“I am making an appeal to the business to give generously so that the less privileged may have a smile on their faces during the festive season. This has now become a tradition which has been passed from generation to generation where we celebrate the festive season with the less privileged members of our community,” said Maboke.

He also added that despite the economic meltdown being experienced in the country, a collective approach is needed at care homes which are in dire need of support.

“It is our duty as Masvingo residents to answer to the plight of the less privileged. Those at care homes around the city need our love, despite the economic hardships,” he added.

Notable donors at the launch included; OK Zimbabwe, Great Zimbabwe Realtors and Zhirahuru Properties owned by former town clerk Adolf Gusha.

Mucheke Old Peoples Home, Capota School for the blind, Jairos Jiri School, Alpha Cottages and Ratidzo ZimCare Trust are set to benefit from the Cheer Fund.