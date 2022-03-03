Masvingo Police Ban ‘Dangerous Weapons’

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

POLICE in Masvingo have banned carrying of ‘dangerous weapons’ in public places in an effort to maintain peace for a period that will cover the campaign period and by-elections which are scheduled for March 26.

The ban has been seen as a reaction to violence which was witnessed at a Citizens Coalition for Change rally in Kwekwe on Sunday, where a party supporter was stabbed to death with a spear by suspected Zanu PF youths during a fracas.

Officer Commanding Masvingo District, chief superintendent Simanagaliso Dube, in a memo dated March 1, said with effect from this Friday up to April 4, 2022, possession or display of dangerous weapons is a criminal offence.

“I have invoked section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, Chapter 11:23 and the provision contained therein. With effect from the 4th of March 2022 to the 4th of April 2022 and declared that no one shall carry or display in a public place or public thoroughfare display the following weapons; catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers. Any person found in possession of such weapons shall be guilty of an offence,” the memo reads.

Violence was witnessed this past weekend when suspected Zanu PF youths stormed a CCC rally midway Chamisa’s address, attacking CCC supporters claiming one life and leaving dozens others injured.

CCC president is also expected to hold a star rally in the province in coming weeks to drum up support for his candidates who are vying for over 10 council posts and two parliamentary seats spread across the province.

Chamisa is billed to address supporters in Matabeleland this Saturday before proceeding to Mkoba in Midlands as he continues to rally support for his candidates.