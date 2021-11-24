Maswanhise Continues Scoring Spree At Leicester City

Spread This News

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teenage forward, Tawanda Maswanhise, continues to show why the Warriors technical department is desperate for him to represent the country in international football after scoring another spectacular goal for the Leicester City Under-23 Monday evening.

The gifted young forward, who celebrated his 19th birthday Sunday, scored his fifth goal of the season for Leicester City U23 in the Premier League 2 albeit on a losing note to Tottenham.

After impressing with the Leicester City first team during pre-season, Maswanhise has continued to catch the eye with some impressive performances for the Premier League side’s development team.

On Monday, he didn’t take long to get on to the score sheet, showing his predatory finishing ability with a well taken rising shot from close range barely two minutes into the match.

Although Leicester City went on to crumble under pressure and lose the match 4-1, Maswanhise was one of the top performers for the Young Foxes, as his profile continues to rise with each outing.

Maswanhise was selected by the interim Warriors Norman Mapeza for the recent World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia but could not turn up because he didn’t have a Zimbabwean passport.

He has since applied for a Zimbabwean passport and is in line for selection for the Warriors ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals to be held in Cameroon in January.

The young starlet, who can play as a winger or as a striker is the son of Jeffrey Maswanhise, a former sprinter who represented Zimbabwe at the All-Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games, between 1998 and 2002.