Mat North man fined for burying mother alone

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A 44-year-old man from Insuza, in Matebeleland North, was on Monday fined RTGS$50 by a Bulawayo magistrate for burying his mother without notifying the District Registrar of the death.

Magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi convicted and fined Mncedisi Mabhena RTGS$50 for contravening Section (d) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act Chapter 5:02.

The State, represented by Mufaro Mageza, told the court that on the 20th of May at around 12:00hrs, Mabhena’s mother, Anna Mabhena passed away at her homestead in Mawayilesini Village after a long illness.

“On the same day at around 15:00 hours, the accused proceeded to bury the deceased at his homestead alone.

“The accused failed to give notice of the death of Anna Mabhena to the district registrar,” said Mageza.

Mabhena who was not represented and admitted to the charge.