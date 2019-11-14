Matanga faces contempt of court charges

By Mary Taruvinga

POLICE Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga has been dragged to court on contempt of court claims after he allegedly refused to reinstate a police officer only identified as ex-constable Deredza who was wrongfully fired.

Deredza has approached the High Court seeking an order compelling the court to hold the police chief in contempt.

Matanga was ordered by High Court Judge, Benjamin Chikowero to reinstate Deredza on September 10 this year following his successful application challenging his dismissal.

Deredza said he was discharged from the police service on March 21, 2017.

“Dissatisfied by the discharge, I approached the Honourable Court with an application for a declarator held under case number HC 8011/18 seeking an order that the discharge be declared to be wrongful and unlawful and also be set aside.

“Justice Chikowero granted the application and my discharge was declared wrongful and unlawful and set aside,” Deredza said.

“I am advised which advice I accept that in terms of Section 164 (4) of the Constitution an order of the court binds the State and all persons including government institutions and agencies. The said constitutional provision is sacrosanct and underpins the inviolability of court orders. The respondents must obey court orders.”

Deredza urged the court to take action saying no one is above the law.

“If orders of the court of law are flouted, the law is brought into disrepute as is the court and the administration of justice in our country will suffer.

“It is therefore important that proper attention be given to an allegation that a party is guilty of contempt of court.

“Matanga is in contempt of an order of this court and should be ordered to purge their contempt,” he said.