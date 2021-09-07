Matanga, Kazembe Sued Over Mushikashika Arrests

By Mary Taruvinga

THE Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court seeking to stop the arrests of passengers who rely on private transport popularly known as mushikashika.

PAZ is suing Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga the Commanding officer for Harare Province Walter Tembo and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

The applicant’s are PAZ,Charles Nyoni and George Tsaurayi.

Their application follows an announcement by the police, of an operation which would criminalise the carriage of passengers by any other transport other than those registered under Zupco.

The announcement, reportedly made on the basis of Statutory Instrument 200/20 also pronounced that any passenger caught using a private taxi, mushikashika or bus would be made to pay a $2000 fine.

PAZ says there is no law that criminalizes passengers for using non-Zupco transport.

PAZ also argued that the police should be stopped from demanding a fine from travellers as there is no section of the Road Traffic Regulations that allows them to force passengers to pay for using non-Zupco transport.

“I am advised that the law must be expressed in clear and precise terms to enable individuals to conform their conduct to its dictates. A law may not be so widely expressed that its boundaries are a matter of conjecture nor may it be so vague that the people affected by it must guess at its meaning.

“There is nothing from SI200/20 which provides that a passenger who boards a non-Zupco vehicle is guilty of an offense. It addressed transport operators not to put their vehicles up as a transport service.

“It is noteworthy that these offenses have nothing to do with the vehicle being Zupco or private. These regulations are therefore being misused unlawfully by the respondents to their own illegitimate needs.”

PAZ said the action of the respondents is against administrative justice.

“Passengers are forced into paying fines and admitting to any offense in order to get home safely.

“The nature of the violation…impacts negatively on the police service in our country. Wherefore; applicants pray that it is declared that the arrest and prosecution of passengers who board private transportation on account of failure to board Zupco transport is unlawful, ” reads court papers.

The matter is yet to be heard.