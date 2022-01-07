Matanga Reshuffles Police Top Brass

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has reshuffled his deputies to new portfolios as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation’s performance “in line with government’s vision 2030”.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the reassignments in a statement yesterday.

Part of the statement read: “Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba from operations has been transferred to administration as the deputy Commissioner-General (administration). Deputy Commissioner-General Mind Elliot Ngirandi from crime has been reassigned to the human resources department as Deputy Commissioner-General (human resources). Deputy Commissioner-General Learn Ncube from administrations has been reassigned to operations as Deputy Commissioner -General (operations) and Deputy Commissioner-General Lorraine Chipato from human resources has been reassigned to crime as Deputy Commissioner-General (crime).”