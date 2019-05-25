Matebeleland North chiefs fall sick

Bulawayo Correspondent

FOUR Binga chiefs Thursday failed to attend a meeting that was called for traditional leaders from Matebeleland North with Vice President Kembo Mohadi in Bulawayo due to illness.

This was revealed by Matebeleland North Provincial Administrator, Latiso Dlamini while introducing the chiefs to Mahodi.

“Four chiefs from Binga are not here because they are not feeling well. Another chief from Nkayi is also not here because he is in mourning,” said Dlamini.

Binga district has a total of 11 chiefs.

However, during the meeting, the PA did not give reasons for the conspicuous absence of firebrand Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni at the meeting.

“For Umguza we have three chiefs but only one is here. The other one is attending a funeral,” said Dlamini without making any reference to Chief Ndiweni.

Ndiweni has unsettled government officials though blunt support of western imposed sanctions on the Zanu PF administration.

The outspoken chief said the Zimbabwean government did not deserve any leniency from the West because it was presiding over corruption and massive suffering by the majority.

Chief Ndiweni early this week told NewZimbabwe.com that he was not invited to the meeting.

“I have not been invited. It is not a meeting I would want to attend,” he said.

In remarks believed to be directed at the young traditional leader, Vice president Mohadi advised young chiefs to have “values of their ancestors”.

“I am aware that we have a good number of our chiefs who are young.

“However, if they follow the traditional values of their ancestors, they will be able to earn the respect of their people even in their youth,” said VP Mohadi.