Matemadanda wants jail for those calling for sanctions against Zimbabwe

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZANU PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda wants laws enacted by government to punish those found calling for sanctions against the country.

Matemadanda, who is also war veterans secretary general, was speaking at a recent party conference.

“The party (Zanu PF) should direct government to strengthen laws and mechanisms for prosecuting corrupt people and ensure that deterrent penalties are imposed on those found guilty,” he said.

“To guard infiltration by counter-revolutionary elements including G40, the party should direct government to urgently enact legislation that criminalises the soliciting of any position that harm the national interest including lobbing for sanctions against the country, corporate entities or individuals by Zimbabwean citizens.”

He added; “The challenges that we have are coming from our own people who are outsourcing assistance from western countries to come and destroy our wealth.

“In some countries, whoever says negative things about their own country will be criminalised and prosecuted and rot in jail.

“The party should direct government to…put in place a policy on proper use of all media especially social media by party members.

“The party directs government to expedite the enactment of the cyber security and data protection legislation.”