Matiza’s Son Rattles Zanu PF

Mash East Correspondent

THE emergence of e late Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Joel Matiza’s son, Batsirai, on the political arena in Mashonaland East Province has unsettled some leaders from the youth league who are reportedly trying to stop him.

Batsirai has been moving around some of the districts, especially Goromonzi mobilising support ahead of the looming provincial elections.

He is reportedly eying the post of provincial youth league chairmanship post.

A reliable top official from the provincial youth league executive told this publication that Batsirai’s presence has worried a number of officials.

“He is already gaining ground and earning support. This has angered some political bigwigs who never knew he will one day contest. In Goromonzi, the DCC youth chairman had to write a letter complaining about him after he had gathered a number of youths as he campaigns,” said the source.

The current provincial youth chairman is Kelvin Mutsvairo who is reportedly eying to replace the late Matiza as the provincial chairperson.

Matiza died early this year due to Covid-19 related complications.

He was buried at the national shrine after President Mnangagwa, his long time ally, declared him a national hero.

According to a letter dated August 8, addressed to provincial youth league political commissar Lincoln Matare and signed by Goromonzi DCC youth chairperson Arthur Chidenhe, Batsirai is being accused of breaching Covid-19 rules as well as breaching the party’s directives on campaigning.

“He disrespectfully entered Goromonzi District and called the youths for a meeting without my knowledge as the incumbent youth Secretary for the district. Not only is he disrespecting me, but the entire Zanu PF leadership as well as violating the Covid 19 restrictions put in place by the government of Zimbabwe inorder to curb the pandemic,” wrote Chidenhe.

Batsirai announced his interests in politics after announcing that he was taking over all unfinished projects started by his late father in the Murewa South constituency.