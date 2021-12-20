Matiza’s Son Steps Into Father’s Shoes

The late Joel Biggie Matiza's son Batsirai conversing with party members at an event recently.

By Staff Reporter

HIS father’s shoes are too big to fill, but the son of the late former Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza, Batsirai is eager to step into them.

That journey kicked off last week when he submitted his Curriculum Vitae (CV) to contest for Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial youth chairperson position.

Batsirai is not new to Zanu PF Mashonaland East politics and he is currently a member of cell 4, Nyadzonya Branch Makore and he is the youth chairman for Chamapangu district.

Batsirai has emerged as the hot favourite to land the youth league chairmanship post and has been endorsed by many high profile figures in the province.

Contacted for comment Batsirai confirmed that he has submitted his CVs but refused to comment further.

This comes Batsirai has set sights on completing projects that were started by their in his home constituency, Murehwa South.

Matiza, who succumbed to Covid related complications last year, had initiated a slew of community benefitting projects like clinics, borehole drilling, schools and the constituency electrification programme.

The family is completing Chamapango clinic, providing transport to farmers to carry their maize to the Grain Marketing Board and also they are also sponsoring various sporting tournaments which were started by their father.

Batsirai has a strong finance background and network.

Matiza worked for Goldman Sachs in New York, the largest investment bank in the world, covering tech, media, and telecommunications companies in their prestigious Investment Banking Division.

Recently Matiza attracted the interest of international investors after spearheading successful acquisitions of Cobalt mining companies based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Matiza, using off-shore based Argus Group as the special purpose vehicle, has entered into deals which will see him partnering with international companies across the globe.

Investors have shelled out US$24M to Matiza’s Argus. About US$5 million will be paid by year end, while the remainder – about US$20M will be paid in February 2022.